e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Privatisation of Chandigarh power department: Committee takes decisions to improve competition among bidders

Privatisation of Chandigarh power department: Committee takes decisions to improve competition among bidders

It was decided to formulate a company first, which will take over the assets of the power department

chandigarh Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The committee finalised the request for proposal and the letter to be written to the joint electricity regulatory commission regarding the transfer scheme
The committee finalised the request for proposal and the letter to be written to the joint electricity regulatory commission regarding the transfer scheme(HT FILE)
         

For privatisation of the UT electricity department, the administration will first formulate a company and then privatise it. This was decided during the first meeting of the empowered committee on power privatisation which was held on Friday. The representative of the power ministry, along with the transaction adviser, attended the meeting.

The committee finalised the request for proposal (RFP) and the letter to be written to the joint electricity regulatory commission (JERC) regarding the transfer scheme.

It was decided to formulate a company first, which will take over the assets of the power department. It was also decided to create a trust to manage the pension obligations for the government employees, who will get transferred to the private company.

Several decisions were taken to improve competition among the bidders. UT adviser Manoj Parida stated that since Chandigarh is a well-administered territory, there will be many bidders for the privatisation offer and, the decision will be taken with total transparency.

He also said that the interest of existing employees will be protected after privatisation.

top news
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In