Protests in Punjab on TV serial, man shot

The bandh, called by the Valmiki Action Committee against the TV serial 'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush', threw life out of gear as markets remained largely shut.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
The committee claims the serial contained derogatory remarks and distorted "historical facts", thereby hurting religious sentiment.
The committee claims the serial contained derogatory remarks and distorted “historical facts”, thereby hurting religious sentiment.(HT image)
         

A day-long bandh by the Valmiki community against the telecast of a controversial TV serial provoked incidents of violence in parts of Punjab on Saturday in which a youth was shot at in Jalandhar.

The bandh, called by the Valmiki Action Committee against the TV serial ‘Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush’, threw life out of gear as markets remained largely shut.

The committee claims the serial contained derogatory remarks and distorted “historical facts”, thereby hurting religious sentiment. It demands the serial’s telecast be banned countrywide and its director and cast arrested under the IPC section for deliberately intending to outrage religious feelings.

Later, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh ordered immediate ban on the telecast of the serial. He also warned against any attempt to disturb peace and communal harmony in the state. Acting on the CM’s orders, deputy commissioners started issuing the notification banning the serial’s telecast by cable operators in their respective districts, according to an official release.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 23:45 IST

