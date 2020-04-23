Provide relief to workers in unorganised sectors: Cong

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:53 IST

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former urban development minister of Himachal Pradesh Sudhir Sharma on Thursday urged the Centre to provide relief to those working in unorganised sectors.

In a statement issued here, Sharma said the Indian economy was characterised by the existence of vast majority of labour in unorganised sector or those who are self-employed. “This large informal sector is likely to be worst-hit by coronavirus as millions are reduced to subsistence living and even worse in some cases,” Sharma said.

He said the Social Security Act, 2008, was a major breakthrough that aims to ensure welfare to the people working in unorganised sector through schemes developed by the central and state governments.

The magnitude of the need in wake of Covid-19 outbreak is such that pressing action need to be taken immediately, he said.

“The government should cover all of them and their families under medical insurance scheme given the hostile condition they work in for long hours,” Sharma said.

One-time COVID relief fund should be transferred directly into their bank accounts to support them, he added.