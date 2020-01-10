Provide viability gap funding for biomass projects: Punjab CM to Centre

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:32 IST

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday wrote to the Centre reiterating his demand for viability gap funding (VGF) for biomass power projects and biomass solar hybrid power projects to check stubble burning in the state.

In a letter to Union minister of state for power, new and renewable energy RK Singh, the CM sought his personal attention towards framing of the scheme and guidelines for promoting biomass power projects by providing one-time viability gap funding in a phased manner, and for a pilot biomass solar hybrid power project by the ministry, as suggested by the state government on several occasions.

This, said Amarinder, would go a long way in complying with the directions of the Supreme Court for tackling the problem of stubble burning in Punjab.

He once again asked the ministry to provide to Punjab ₹5 crore per MW of biomass power projects and ₹3.5 crore per MW for biomass solar hybrid power projects (bundled solar biomass energy in the ratio of 2:1) to help the state address the problem of pollution arising from stubble burning.

The CM said the issue was first raised by the state government in a letter dated February 5, 2019, seeking in-principle approval of VGF at the rate of ₹5 crore per MW for biomass power projects of 150 MW. However, the ministry had responded on May 6 that there was no scheme in operation at present to provide VGF for biomass power projects.