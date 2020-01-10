e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Provide viability gap funding for biomass projects: Punjab CM to Centre

Provide viability gap funding for biomass projects: Punjab CM to Centre

In a letter to Union minister of state for power, new and renewable energy RK Singh, the CM sought his personal attention towards framing of the scheme and guidelines for promoting biomass power projects

chandigarh Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday wrote to the Centre reiterating his demand for viability gap funding (VGF) for biomass power projects and biomass solar hybrid power projects to check stubble burning in the state.

In a letter to Union minister of state for power, new and renewable energy RK Singh, the CM sought his personal attention towards framing of the scheme and guidelines for promoting biomass power projects by providing one-time viability gap funding in a phased manner, and for a pilot biomass solar hybrid power project by the ministry, as suggested by the state government on several occasions.

This, said Amarinder, would go a long way in complying with the directions of the Supreme Court for tackling the problem of stubble burning in Punjab.

He once again asked the ministry to provide to Punjab ₹5 crore per MW of biomass power projects and ₹3.5 crore per MW for biomass solar hybrid power projects (bundled solar biomass energy in the ratio of 2:1) to help the state address the problem of pollution arising from stubble burning.

The CM said the issue was first raised by the state government in a letter dated February 5, 2019, seeking in-principle approval of VGF at the rate of ₹5 crore per MW for biomass power projects of 150 MW. However, the ministry had responded on May 6 that there was no scheme in operation at present to provide VGF for biomass power projects.

top news
UP bus with 50 passengers in flames after collision, some feared trapped
UP bus with 50 passengers in flames after collision, some feared trapped
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into force from today
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into force from today
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Shashi Tharoor says free Chhapaak tickets are to support Deepika
Shashi Tharoor says free Chhapaak tickets are to support Deepika
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News