e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PSEB declares Class 5, 8, 10 results on official website

PSEB declares Class 5, 8, 10 results on official website

chandigarh Updated: May 30, 2020 01:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab School Education Board declared results of Class 5, 8 and 10 on the basis of grading system, on Friday. The results have been uploaded on the PSEB’s official website www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com.

Meanwhile, Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the results of registered students have been declared on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE). He said that the PSEB will conduct examinations of the open school, golden chance, improvement and other additional subjects at matriculation level as these students are not covered under the CCE criteria.

He added that the datesheet for open school, golden chance, improvement and additional subject examinations will soon be uploaded on the board’s website. He said after reviewing the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Punjab, the datesheet of Class 12 examinations will also be released.

Singla said results have been declared as per directions and recommendations of CM Captain Amarinder Singh. He said the education department will ensure safe environment while conducting examinations in view of the pandemic.

top news
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Italy backs India’s WHO reform call, seeks probe into origin of pandemic
Italy backs India’s WHO reform call, seeks probe into origin of pandemic
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In