PSPCL all ready to power farmers with 8-hr supply in Punjab

As the paddy-sowing officially begins on Thursday, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is all geared up to supply 8 hours of uninterrupted electricity to the farmers.

PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director Baldev Singh Sran said the maximum demand during 2018 was 12,638 megawatt (MW) , which PSPCL could meet by arranging power from different sources.

“PSPCL is ready to provide 8-hour of power supply to its agricultural consumers for the paddy season from June 13 onwards, along with 24-hour supply to all others,” said Sran. “It is anticipated that the maximum demand this season is likely to go up to 13,500 MW while the PSPCL has already made arrangements for more than 14,000 MW,” the CMD said.

After the rejig in the portfolios, new power minister Navjot Sidhu is yet to take charge amid his tussle with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. As of now CM’s chief principal secretary Suresh Kumar is overseeing the power department.

Sran said the PSPCL will generate 1,000 MW from hydro, 1,760 MW from state-owned thermal plants, 4,580 MW from central sector allocations, including Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), 3,370 MW from private thermal plants, 800 MW from solar power, while there is banking arrangement of 2,570 MW.

“We will also get around 2,000 MW surplus power, which we had banked with other states during winters. This will help us to cut costs,” he said.

Sran said , “PSPCL has made arrangements and is committed to supply electricity for 8 hours daily to farmers, but I appeal to the farmers to use water judicially as water table is falling continuously. In case of shortage of power it can be purchased from other states but there is no such remedy for water shortage.”

Sran said there was enough coal stock at the PSPCL thermal power stations and elaborate arrangements have been made for thermal plants at Rajpura, Goindwal Sahib and Talwandi Sabo. The PSPCL has fired up its own thermal plants to meet the hike in demand for power for the paddy season.

“Daily power supply to all consumers in the state has been divided into three groups at each sub-station and the farmers alongside the international border of Punjab will be provided 8-hour power supply during the day,” he said.

The CMD said the instructions have been issued to the officials not to leave the headquarters during the paddy season.

