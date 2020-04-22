PSPCL’s decision to extend power bill payment date evokes mixed response

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 19:13 IST

The decision of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to extend the date for paying power bills by domestic and commercial consumers without penalty up to May 10 has evoked a mixed response among residents in the city.

While some people have welcomed the decision, others said the department should have extended the date further.

Navneet Singh, a fitness trainer, who runs a gym near Lodhi Club, said, “The announcement is only a partial relief for me in view of other bills, EMIs, monthly rent of the gym. The monthly electricity bill of my gym alone is Rs 1 lakh. But, I can afford to pay all the bills only after the lockdown ends and the gym becomes operational.”

Chanchal Matta, a social worker, said, “The relaxation will help only those who can afford to pay the bills in spite of lockdown. Some people, especially those in the unorganised sector, are struggling to manage the three meals. How can the government expect the people to clear the bills right now? People can live without electricity, but not without food. The relaxation could have helped, had it been till June or July.”

Lakhvir Kaur, a housewife in Model Town Extension, welcoming the relaxation, said, “My husband owns a small footwear shop, that has been shut for over a month. We are living on our savings these days. Even a smallest relaxation announced by the government at this time is a great relief.”

However, industrialists in the city have different views on the relaxation.

Gurmeet Singh Kular, president of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO), said, “Even after the lockdown, industry will take another month to come on the track and will not be able to pay the bills even without the surcharge by May 10.”

“The PSPCL is sending average bills. But, we are yet to receive interest on advance consumption deposit (ACD) charges, that is due this month from the department. The government cannot expect the industries to get back on the track in just seven days after the lockdown is over. We need at least a month to restart all the operations and pay the due bills,” added Kular.

THE RELAXATION CIRCULAR

In the circular, issued on April 21, the PSPCL has extended the due date of electricity bills of domestic and commercial consumers with currently monthly or bimonthly bills up to Rs 1 lakh payable from March 20 to May 9 to May 10 without surcharge.

Further, 1% rebate has also been offered to all categories of the consumers on the amount deposited by them through online digital modes between April 21 to 30. The rebate is also being offered to the consumers who have made or making advance payment of their bills.

The circular adds the decision has been taken in view of the hardships faced by the people on account of extension of curfew up to May 3 due to Covid-19 pandemic.