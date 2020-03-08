e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / PSSSB to install jammers at exam centres for food safety officers’ test

PSSSB to install jammers at exam centres for food safety officers’ test

Cellular phones, electronic watches and other e- devices prohibited

chandigarh Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) on Sunday said tough measures will be put in place to ensure that candidates do not resort to unfair means in the test to fill the vacancies of food safety officers on March 15.

In a press release, board chairman Raman Bahl said jammers will be installed at all the examination centres and no electronic gadgets will be permitted in the hall. He said cellular phones, electronic watches and other e- devices have been prohibited. Also, analog wrist watches, rings, chains, pendants, bangles, earrings, cuff lings have been banned, he added.

Nearly 5,118 candidates have applied for 25 posts of food safety officers. The examination will be conducted at five centres in Chandigarh, Bahl informed.

Triple biometric identification of candidates will be conducted, with the first at the examination venue, second at the time of the counselling of those shortlisted and the final at the time of their joining, he informed.

The triple biometric identification has been put in place in wake of reports of incidents of fake and dummy candidates taking exams, he said, adding PCS officers will be deployed at the examination venues as observers.

Video recording of the examination centres will take place.

