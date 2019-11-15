PU admn seeks report on protesters

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 01:42 IST

Panjab University authorities have sought a list of students involved in protests since August 2018. The university also sought action against these students in a letter written to dean of students’ welfare (DSW) office.

The move comes only a month after a row had erupted at PU over the university banning students from protesting anywhere around the campus and earmarking a single site for protests to be held.

The student leaders of the varsity termed the move an anti-student policy of the varsity which curbs the freedom of the students.

Former Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Kanupriya said, “It is an anti-student and anti university approach of the varsity authorities. Rather than taking steps to solve the issues of the students, the authorities are concerned with reprimanding students who practice their constitutional right to protest.”

Last year, a controversy erupted at the university when the administration instructed all student bodies to inform the authorities in advance before protesting on campus.

PUCSCS president Chetan Chaudhary said, “I highly condemn the move taken by the varsity. To take disciplinary action against the protesters would seriously hamper the public image of the varsity be a blot on its democratic fabric.”

PU registrar professor Karamjeet Singh said, “We do not have any secret motive behind this move. We are just gathering information of whatever is happening in our university.”