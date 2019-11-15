e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

PU admn seeks report on protesters

Move comes a month after authorities earmarking a single spot for protests caused a row

chandigarh Updated: Nov 15, 2019 01:42 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Panjab University authorities have sought a list of students involved in protests since August 2018. The university also sought action against these students in a letter written to dean of students’ welfare (DSW) office.

The move comes only a month after a row had erupted at PU over the university banning students from protesting anywhere around the campus and earmarking a single site for protests to be held.

The student leaders of the varsity termed the move an anti-student policy of the varsity which curbs the freedom of the students.

Former Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Kanupriya said, “It is an anti-student and anti university approach of the varsity authorities. Rather than taking steps to solve the issues of the students, the authorities are concerned with reprimanding students who practice their constitutional right to protest.”

Last year, a controversy erupted at the university when the administration instructed all student bodies to inform the authorities in advance before protesting on campus.

PUCSCS president Chetan Chaudhary said, “I highly condemn the move taken by the varsity. To take disciplinary action against the protesters would seriously hamper the public image of the varsity be a blot on its democratic fabric.”

PU registrar professor Karamjeet Singh said, “We do not have any secret motive behind this move. We are just gathering information of whatever is happening in our university.”

tags
top news
I-T searches on civil contractors in Mumbai reveal ₹735 crore irregularities
I-T searches on civil contractors in Mumbai reveal ₹735 crore irregularities
‘You feel you are losing the match, but...’: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra
‘You feel you are losing the match, but...’: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ sets human flight speed record in his jet-powered suit
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ sets human flight speed record in his jet-powered suit
trending topics
Amit ShahSabarimala caseRafale dealAmazon Apple DaysDeepika PadukoneKapil SharmaChildren’s Day 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News