e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PU’s fashion technology department launches website for students to sell products online

PU’s fashion technology department launches website for students to sell products online

Startup.com will be used as a platform to provide business opportunities to showcase, promote and sell the fashion and lifestyle products created by the students of the department

chandigarh Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The University Institute of Fashion Technology and Vocational Development (UIFT&VD) of Panjab University on Thursday launched a website for products created by the students.

The website Startups.com provides startup founders with self-guided online entrepreneurship courses, a community of expert advisors, and small business software tools.

Startup.com will be used as a platform to provide business opportunities to showcase, promote and sell the fashion and lifestyle products created by the students of the department. The website was inaugurated by the university’s vice-chancellor Professor Raj Kumar.

Chairperson of UIFT&VD Prabhdip Brar said, “In these critical times, it is the need of the hour for the students to start their entrepreneurial ventures in order to stay relevant to consumer needs. The students have developed multitasking capabilities, are working from home and becoming self-reliant.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Professor Raj Kumar held an online interactive session with the PhD scholars of science departments of the university. During the interaction, he addressed a number of issues and challenges arising due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and assured them every possible help from the university.

top news
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
Thief, who paid income taxes regularly to hoodwink the law, caught after 10 yrs
Thief, who paid income taxes regularly to hoodwink the law, caught after 10 yrs
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In