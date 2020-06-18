PU’s fashion technology department launches website for students to sell products online

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:29 IST

The University Institute of Fashion Technology and Vocational Development (UIFT&VD) of Panjab University on Thursday launched a website for products created by the students.

The website Startups.com provides startup founders with self-guided online entrepreneurship courses, a community of expert advisors, and small business software tools.

Startup.com will be used as a platform to provide business opportunities to showcase, promote and sell the fashion and lifestyle products created by the students of the department. The website was inaugurated by the university’s vice-chancellor Professor Raj Kumar.

Chairperson of UIFT&VD Prabhdip Brar said, “In these critical times, it is the need of the hour for the students to start their entrepreneurial ventures in order to stay relevant to consumer needs. The students have developed multitasking capabilities, are working from home and becoming self-reliant.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Professor Raj Kumar held an online interactive session with the PhD scholars of science departments of the university. During the interaction, he addressed a number of issues and challenges arising due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and assured them every possible help from the university.