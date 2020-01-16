PU’s panel approves certificate course in Vedic studies

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 00:06 IST

A panel of Panjab University (PU) on Wednesday approved the introduction of a one-year certificate course in Vedic studies which was proposed by Dayanand chair last year.

Earlier, the proposal was placed before the syndicate meeting held in November last year. The course was to begin in 2019-20 but was not approved by the varsity syndicate.

A member of the committee said, “We have approved the Dayanand chair for Vedic studies to run the certificate course in Vedic studies. Last year, they had admitted students but without a prior approval from the syndicate. From this session, they can enrol students for the course.”

The department had sent the proposal for starting a one-year course from 2019-20 academic session and had received 19 applications for it. However, the applications were later returned.

Last year, while the varsity had claimed of having approved the course’s introduction, the syndics had rubbished the claims. The ambiguity over the introduction of the course had pushed the Centre’s officiating chairperson Virendra Kumar Alankar to seek clarification from the deputy registrar of the university’s general branch. Moreover, the issue was also deferred in the syndicate meeting convened on July 30 last year.

Sanskrit department chairperson Virendra Kumar Alankar, said, “We have proposed the course because it will give the basic knowledge to the students who want to do PhD in the subject. I think Dayanand chair for Vedic studies is the oldest of its kind in the country and with this course, we can provide opportunity to locals to learn about Vedas.” “Moreover, it will also help students in finding jobs,” he said.