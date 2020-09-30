e-paper
PU scraps PG entrance tests this year

All registered candidates for PU-CET (PG) have to fill the admission form by October 15, 2020, for consideration in the admission process

chandigarh Updated: Sep 30, 2020 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representative image/HT
Representative image/HT
         

Panjab University has decided to scrap the postgraduate entrance tests this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from the PU-CET (PG), Panjab University Lateral Engineering Entrance Test (PULEET), Panjab University Migration Engineering Entrance Test (PUMEET), and MBA (executive) entrance tests have also been scrapped by the varsity.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, the varsity stated, “This is for the information of the candidates in particular and public in general, that due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation PU has scrapped all the entrance tests which are PU-CET (PG), MPhil/ PhD, PULEET, PUMEET and MBA (executive).”

Moreover, all the registered candidates for PU-CET (PG) have to fill the admission form by October 15, 2020, for consideration in the admission process. The candidates have been requested to keep visiting the concerned websites for more information and further schedule.

PU had already scrapped the entrance tests for UG courses this year.

