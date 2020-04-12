e-paper
PU teacher’s daughter, mother-in-law test positive; Chandigarh Covid-19 count 21

chandigarh Updated: Apr 12, 2020 15:40 IST
The eight-year-old daughter and mother-in-law of a 40-year-old Panjab University teacher suffering from Covid-19 and being treated at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), have also tested positive.

With this, the total confirmed cases in the city have increased to 21, of which seven have been tested negative and discharged from hospitals.

The teacher, a resident of Sector 37, tested positive on Friday even as his contact history did not establish any link with a known positive case.

The fresh positive cases were sampled at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. As per protocol, the patients will be moved to PGIMER’s Nehru Extension Block.

Samples of the teacher’s wife, who delivered a baby three weeks ago, were sent for retesting even as the infant tested negative.

