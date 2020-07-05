Punjab ahead of all states in handling Covid-19 pandemic, says state health minister

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 20:55 IST

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said Punjab is ahead of all other states in checking the spread of Covid-19 and credited this to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu was attending a state-level function on the occasion of martyrdom day of Baba Maharaj Singh at Rabbon Uchi village, on Sunday.

He said that residents do not have to visit private hospitals or labs for testing as more than 10,000 tests are being conducted daily by government hospitals in Punjab.

While replying to a question on a lab in Amritsar giving out wrong reports, he said the licence of that lab has been cancelled and in future, no such lab would be spared.

He also announced the opening of a health and wellness centre in the village that will be named after Baba Maharaj Singh and be operational within a month.

He said that the Punjab government is committed to strengthening healthcare services in the state.

He added that out of 2,900 such centres in Punjab, 1,900 have already been constructed, while work on the remaining will be started soon.

He also announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister Discretionary Fund for the development of village and for installing a statue of Baba Maharaj Singh.

While paying tribute to Baba Maharaj Singh, Sidhu exhorted the people to strive for unity and integrity of the nation.