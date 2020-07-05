e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab ahead of all states in handling Covid-19 pandemic, says state health minister

Punjab ahead of all states in handling Covid-19 pandemic, says state health minister

He said that residents do not have to visit private hospitals or labs for testing as more than 10,000 Covid tests are being conducted daily by government hospitals in Punjab

chandigarh Updated: Jul 05, 2020 20:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu at a state-level function on the occasion of martyrdom day of Baba Maharaj Singh at Rabbon Uchi village, on Sunday.
Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu at a state-level function on the occasion of martyrdom day of Baba Maharaj Singh at Rabbon Uchi village, on Sunday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said Punjab is ahead of all other states in checking the spread of Covid-19 and credited this to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu was attending a state-level function on the occasion of martyrdom day of Baba Maharaj Singh at Rabbon Uchi village, on Sunday.

He said that residents do not have to visit private hospitals or labs for testing as more than 10,000 tests are being conducted daily by government hospitals in Punjab.

While replying to a question on a lab in Amritsar giving out wrong reports, he said the licence of that lab has been cancelled and in future, no such lab would be spared.

He also announced the opening of a health and wellness centre in the village that will be named after Baba Maharaj Singh and be operational within a month.

He said that the Punjab government is committed to strengthening healthcare services in the state.

He added that out of 2,900 such centres in Punjab, 1,900 have already been constructed, while work on the remaining will be started soon.

He also announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister Discretionary Fund for the development of village and for installing a statue of Baba Maharaj Singh.

While paying tribute to Baba Maharaj Singh, Sidhu exhorted the people to strive for unity and integrity of the nation.

top news
Amid Ladakh face-off, Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday spotlights uneasy ties with Beijing
Amid Ladakh face-off, Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday spotlights uneasy ties with Beijing
‘Must be held accountable’: Trump blames China for Covid-19 in July 4 speech
‘Must be held accountable’: Trump blames China for Covid-19 in July 4 speech
Covid-19 safety guidelines mandatory for a year in Kerala; Rs10K fine for not wearing masks
Covid-19 safety guidelines mandatory for a year in Kerala; Rs10K fine for not wearing masks
Govt blocks 40 websites of banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice
Govt blocks 40 websites of banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice
Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before border were sealed: Cops
Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before border were sealed: Cops
Maharashtra logs 6,555 new Covid-19 infections, state count over 2.06 lakh
Maharashtra logs 6,555 new Covid-19 infections, state count over 2.06 lakh
BCCI ethics officer examining conflict of interest complaint against Virat Kohli
BCCI ethics officer examining conflict of interest complaint against Virat Kohli
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In