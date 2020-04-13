e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab and Haryana high court extends work restrictions till May 1

Punjab and Haryana high court extends work restrictions till May 1

chandigarh Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday announced extension of restrictions in functioning of courts in both the states and Chandigarh till May 1.

The HC administrative committee took the decision in view of the prevailing conditions due to coronavirus outbreak. It had started imposing work restrictions from March 16, when the UT was yet to report its first case.

In HC, the cases are being listed for hearing after a mentioning of the same through email. The cases are listed only after approval and the hearings are conducted through video-conferencing. The high court also said that hearing in all the cases already listed during this period would be adjourned post May 1. All HC officers have been told to work from home. However, they can’t leave the station and would have to come to office as and when asked.

In case of trial courts, district and sessions judges have been asked to make arrangements so that one or two judicial officers conduct hearings in urgent cases. No judicial officer can leave his or her station. The cases listed during this period would also be adjourned for dates beyond May 1, the official said.

top news
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert
Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news