Punjab and Haryana high court extends work restrictions till May 1

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:44 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday announced extension of restrictions in functioning of courts in both the states and Chandigarh till May 1.

The HC administrative committee took the decision in view of the prevailing conditions due to coronavirus outbreak. It had started imposing work restrictions from March 16, when the UT was yet to report its first case.

In HC, the cases are being listed for hearing after a mentioning of the same through email. The cases are listed only after approval and the hearings are conducted through video-conferencing. The high court also said that hearing in all the cases already listed during this period would be adjourned post May 1. All HC officers have been told to work from home. However, they can’t leave the station and would have to come to office as and when asked.

In case of trial courts, district and sessions judges have been asked to make arrangements so that one or two judicial officers conduct hearings in urgent cases. No judicial officer can leave his or her station. The cases listed during this period would also be adjourned for dates beyond May 1, the official said.