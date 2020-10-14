e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab calls special assembly session on October 19 to introduce Bill to negate Centre’s farm laws

Punjab calls special assembly session on October 19 to introduce Bill to negate Centre’s farm laws

Session convened after chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s recent announcement that the Congress government in state will fight the “anti-federal and vicious farm laws tooth and nail through legislative, legal and other routes”.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 17:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Farmers continuing with the rail blockade in protest against the new farm laws, at Devi Dass Pura in Amritsar on Wednesday.
Farmers continuing with the rail blockade in protest against the new farm laws, at Devi Dass Pura in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

The Punjab government will convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on October 19 to bring a legislation to counter the Centre’s farm laws.

This was decided at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Wednesday through video-conferencing.

The chief minister had earlier announced that his government will fight the “anti-federal and vicious farm laws tooth and nail through legislative, legal and other routes”.

He had said that he would call a special session of the assembly to bring in amendments to the state laws to negate the impact of the central legislation.

With the cabinet decision, the Punjab governor has been authorised to convene the 13th (special) session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, as per clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution.

The 12th session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha concluded on August 28, 2020, in which a resolution was passed by majority to reject the contentious farm ordinances viz The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 besides the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020, promulgated by the Union Government.

top news
India has a 2-word rebuttal to Imran Khan’s NSA claim, says it’s fiction
India has a 2-word rebuttal to Imran Khan’s NSA claim, says it’s fiction
Maharashtra allows metro, business exhibitions from tomorrow
Maharashtra allows metro, business exhibitions from tomorrow
Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
Justin Trudeau throws darts at Prez Xi to mark 50 years of ties with China
Justin Trudeau throws darts at Prez Xi to mark 50 years of ties with China
France appoints first envoy for Indo-Pacific, to focus on cooperation with India
France appoints first envoy for Indo-Pacific, to focus on cooperation with India
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
68-year-old in Pune promised ‘potential dates’ by caller, duped of Rs 3.7 lakh
68-year-old in Pune promised ‘potential dates’ by caller, duped of Rs 3.7 lakh
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In