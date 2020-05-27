Punjab, Chandigarh swelter in summer heat, Bathinda records hottest day in 20 years

chandigarh

Updated: May 27, 2020 17:06 IST

A heat wave continued to hold the region in a vice-like grip on Wednesday, with the UT recording a temperature of 42°C, Bathinda 47.5°C, Ludhiana 40°C and Amritsar 43°C.

The heat wave intensified in Bathinda with the region recording a record high of 47.5°C, making it the hottest day in 20 years.

As per the agro-meteorological centre of Punjab Agricultural University’s regional research centre this is the highest temperature recorded in Bathinda since 2000. The second highest temperature recorded in this period was 47.2°C on June 8, 2014.

Riders commuting in the scorching heat at Hanuman Chowk in Bathinda on Wednesday. ( Sanjeev Kumar/HT )

RAIN ON THE CARDS IN CHANDIGARH, LUDHIANA

The temperature in Chandigarh had touched 42°C by 2:30pm but the mercury is expected to go higher by the evening. Relief in the form of rain can be expected on Thursday.

Though different stations in Punjab and Haryana experienced the heat wave, Chandigarh has escaped it so far.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) director Surender Paul said western disturbances will be active in the region from May 28 and light rain up to 20mm along with gusty winds blowing at 40km/h can be expected everyday till May 30.

The maximum temperature had reached 43.1°C on Tuesday, the highest this year. However, it is likely to fall back into the 30s Thursday onwards.

WHAT NOT TO DO Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, as they dehydrate the body

Avoid high-protein food

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles or allow them to play outdoors in the afternoon

Avoid direct sunlight

The western disturbances will bring respite to Ludhiana residents, who can expect light to moderate rainfall on May 29 and 30, said met officials in Ludhiana.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology Dr Prabhjyot Kaur said the heat wave will continue for next 24 hours.

She also cautioned that high velocity winds, which will blow at the speed of 30-40pm per hours are expected to hit the region before the arrival of rain. The minimum temperature in the region was 25.4°C.

Boys bathing in a canal to beat the heat at Tarn Taran Road, Amritsar, on Wednesday. ( Sameer Sehgal/HT )

AMRITSAR TEMP TO DIP FROM MAY 29

The temperature continued to hover around 43°C for the second consecutive day in Amritsar. The minimum temperature in the district was 26°C.

However, on Thursday the maximum temperature will further dip to 35-30°C from May 29 to June 2.

What to do Use oral rehydration therapy (ORS), homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lime water, buttermilk

Cover hats, use umbrella and wear sunglasses when outdoors

Those affected by sun stroke should be given first-aid immediately, their heads bathed with water (room temperature) and bodies wiped with wet towels to bring down body temperature before they are taken to hospital

JALANDHAR WEARS A DESERTED LOOK

At 42°C, Jalandhar recorded the highest temperature on Wednesday. Met department officials say the temperature in the district will vacillate between 42°C and 44°C in the coming week. People remained captive indoors despite relaxation in lockdown due to the sweltering heat.