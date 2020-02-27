e-paper
Punjab CM committed sacrilege by taking fake pledge of 'gutka': Sukhbir

Punjab CM committed sacrilege by taking fake pledge of ‘gutka’: Sukhbir

chandigarh Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:33 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh committed the biggest sacrilege by taking a false pledge of the holy “gutka sahib” by not fulfilling any of his pre-poll promise in three years of his rule.

Addressing a rally organised by former MLAs Harmeet Singh Sandhu and Virsa Singh Valtoha at the Tarn Taran grain market, Sukhbir said: “Two Congress MLAs — Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Kushaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon — harassed Surjit Singh, the key witness in the Behbal Kalan firing case, leading to his death. He (Surjit) was forced to give false statement to the police.”

He said some police officials have been registering fake cases against SAD workers on the direction of Congress MLAs. “I am preparing a red diary in which the names of such police officials are being noted. They will not only face strict action, but they will also be terminated once SAD comes to the power,” he said.

