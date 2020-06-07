e-paper
Punjab CM forms excise reforms panel to ‘break liquor nexus’

This comes a day after Amarinder formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged illicit liquor scam in the state

chandigarh Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:24 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday constituted a five-member excise reforms committee to break the nexus between the liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers.

This comes a day after Amarinder formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged illicit liquor scam in the state.

The panel, comprising housing and urban development minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, public works minister (PWD) minister Vijay Inder Singla, financial resources adviser VK Garg, secretary (school education) Krishan Kumar and retired IAS officer DS Kalha, has been asked to submit its recommendations in 60 days on breaking such network and as how to increase the excise revenue, a government spokesperson said.

While working in coordination with the SIT, which has been tasked with investigating all aspects of illicit liquor trade, including complicity of excise officials, the committee will identify the gaps causing revenue losses to the state exchequer.

The CM mandated the panel to offer suggestions on long-term legal and administrative reforms after consultations with the stakeholders.

Amarinder pointed out that despite various policy changes by the excise and taxation Department, inadequate increase in revenue besides illicit liquor trade remain a matter of concern.

