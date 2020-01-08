e-paper
Punjab Congress MP Partap Bajwa showers praise on JNU’s Aishe Ghosh, calls her symbol of resistance, hope

Rajya Sabha member says he found it ironic that the university was more interested in filing an FIR against Aishe for violence rather than attempting to protect students from being attacked

chandigarh Updated: Jan 08, 2020 11:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday tweeted a letter to Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union leader Aishe Ghosh (right) expressing solidarity with her and the student agitation at the institution in New Delhi.
Punjab Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday tweeted a letter to Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union leader Aishe Ghosh (right) expressing solidarity with her and the student agitation at the institution in New Delhi. (HT Photos)
         

Punjab Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday came out in support of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president Aishe Ghosh, saying that he stood by “the great daughter of India” and was proud that she spoke out against “forces of tyranny that have engulfed our universities and the nation”.

Tweeting an open letter to Ghosh, Bajwa said, “I find it ironic that the university is more interested in filing an FIR against you for violence, the day after you were viciously attacked, rather than attempting to protect students from being attacked. Despite these attempts to suppress your voice, you continue to fight. You are an inspiration to students, a symbol of resistance, resilience and hope.”

He went a step forward to say that as a parent he was proud to see her stand up and speak out. “I stand by you and the India I know stands by you,” the Rajya Sabha member wrote.

He wound up by quoting poet Rabindra Nath Tagore and said, “Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of Man. Today, it’s you and your peers at JNU, who come with the message that God is not yet discouraged of India.”

