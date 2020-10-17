Ludhiana: Punjab edu dept to hold practice tests for Classes 6 to 10

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:35 IST

To assess and improve learning outcomes of government school students from Classes 6 to 10, the state education department has decided to organise online practice tests every Sunday. This step has been taken after the department found students’ performance unsatisfactory in the Punjab Achievement Survey held last month.

As per sources, over 70% students from government schools in Ludhiana district participated in the survey. Government school principals said that participation was relatively low as many students who failed in Classes 9 and 11 have dropped out but their name still appears in the school’s online database.

As per information, from the 48 aided schools in the district, only 35% students participated in the survey held in September. Recently, an online meeting was held between the district education officer (secondary), Swaranjit Kaur, and principals of aided schools. Kaur has directed them to ensure all students of Classes 6 to 10 participate in the practice test.

Kaur said, “We must ensure that students participate in these practice tests. We have held many online meetings with school principals and asked them for the reason behind low participation. We have motivated them to ensure 100% participation and asked teachers to contact students so that every child can improve their learning outcome.”

The heads of these institutions told the DEO that only students of grant-in-aid classes participated in the test and the others skipped it.

The practice test will be held via Google form and comprise of 5 questions each from six subjects- English, Hindi, Punjabi, social studies, science and mathematics. The online link for the practice sheet will be activated at 11 am on every Sunday. The tests will be conducted on October 18, October 25, November 1 and November 8.