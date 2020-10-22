Punjab farmers allow passage of goods trains till November 5

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 01:10 IST

Punjab farmer bodies on Wednesday announced the easing of their three week-long ‘rail roko’ agitation by allowing passage of goods trains in the state, a day after the assembly passed four bills and a resolution to negate the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre.

“We have decided to allow only goods trains from today till November 5,” said Jagmohan Singh Patiala of BKU (Dakounda) after meeting of 30 farmer organisations in Chandigarh.

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh welcomed the announcement, saying it was in the interest of the state’s economy and its revival. He said the farmers had shown their love and concern for the people of Punjab with this move as it will allow the state to get its much-needed coal supplies.

Farmers, who have been protesting since September 24, however, said passenger trains would not be allowed and their representatives would keep vigil at the railway stations.

Patiala said the protest outside the premises of state BJP leaders and gherao of business establishments owned by the corporate houses would continue until November 5. “The next course of action will be announced in a meeting fixed for November 4,” he added.

On the four Bills passed by the assembly, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal said it was a “big achievement” of farmers’ agitation.

“It has happened for the first time that a special session of the assembly was called and the bills were passed under pressure from farmers. It has marked a beginning of big political movement and it could spread to other states also,” he added. Rajewal said the farm bodies are prepared for a long fight.

Darshan Pal, president of Krantikari kisan union, said they are considering lifting gherao of fuel stations.