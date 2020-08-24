Punjab governor goes into self-isolation

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 22:51 IST

A day after Chandigarh finance secretary Ajoy Kumar Sinha tested positive for Covid-19, Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore on Monday went into self-quarantine and will be tested for coronavirus.

Sinha had on Friday attended the war room review meeting chaired by Badnore. UT adviser Manoj Parida and director general of police Sanjay Beniwal were also present in the meeting at Punjab Raj Bhawan.

Badnore chaired the Monday meeting through video conference, while other officials took part in it along with Parida from the UT secretariat. Beniwal, who tested negative on Monday, also attended the meeting through video conference. Meanwhile, Parida also got tested on Monday and is awaiting the report.

According to guidelines, for high risk contact, 14-day quarantine from the date of last exposure is important. Even low-risk contacts are advised to self-monitor for 14 days.