Punjab govt offices to adopt e-office from Jan: CM

chandigarh Updated: Dec 13, 2019 23:09 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Taking forward Punjab’s digital revolution, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that all Punjab government entities will start working on e-office from the next month. He further announced that all documents issued by Sewa Kendras will be pushed to the Digilocker of citizens to enable them to access these anywhere and anytime.

Chairing a meeting of the board of governors (BoG) of Punjab State e-Governance Society (PSeGS), the Capt reviewed various innovative projects being undertaken by the Society.

PSeGS manages 520 Sewa Kendras in the state for delivering more than 200 services, including various kinds of certificates and licenses. The government is also bringing services of the department of revenue and transport on the Sewa Kendra platform.

Amarinder congratulated the PSeGS team for their contribution to the creation of state-level applications on E-Sewa, debt relief, PM-KISAN, and monitoring of sustainable development goals. He appreciated them for bringing down pendency from a whopping 23% to only 1.5%.

Additional chief secretary-cum-PSeGS vice-chairman Vini Mahajan told the CM that PSeGS had a separate team of dedicated professionals, which was providing I-T consultation to other departments of the state and had helped create state-level applications like Punjab state development tax, Smart village. The team has also supported the revenue department for bringing all land records onto the cloud platform.

