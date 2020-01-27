e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Punjab govt puts off distribution of free smartphones among youngsters to March-end

Punjab govt puts off distribution of free smartphones among youngsters to March-end

Last month, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had tweeted that he will keep the key Congress poll promise from Republic Day but now state education minister Vijay Inder Singla says the matter is “in the pipeline and some testing is left’

chandigarh Updated: Jan 27, 2020 11:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh making a point during the recent special assembly session in Chandigarh. Before coming to power in 2017, the Congress had announced in its manifesto that to “encourage and incentivise” youngsters to use digital technology, it would distribute free smartphones.
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh making a point during the recent special assembly session in Chandigarh. Before coming to power in 2017, the Congress had announced in its manifesto that to “encourage and incentivise” youngsters to use digital technology, it would distribute free smartphones.(Twitter)
         

The Congress-led Punjab government has announced that it will distribute free smartphones to youngsters in the state, one of its key poll promises, before March 31.

The Capt Amarinder Singh government had last month announced that it will start distributing the phones from Republic Day.

“I think that is all in the pipeline. Some testing was left. That is why it cannot be launched otherwise we would have rolled them out on January 26,” state education minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Sunday.

“I hope they will be launched before March 31,” Singla told reporters in Patiala when asked about the government’s announcement of giving smartphones on Republic Day.

The minister was in Patiala to unfurl the national flag on Republic Day.

On December 2, the chief minister had tweeted, “This 26th Jan, when we celebrate the Republic Day, we will start the 1st Phase of the smartphone distribution. 1st batch of 1.6 lakh smartphones will be given to girl students of Class 11 & 12. Hoping that these phones will help them in their studies & make them more tech-savvy.”

Before coming to power, the Congress had announced in its manifesto that to “encourage and incentivise” youngsters to use digital technology in day-to-day lives, it would distribute free smartphones.

The opposition has been criticising the Congress government for not honouring its poll promises, including the distribution of free smartphones.

top news
‘Nothing more urgent than this’: CJI on Delhi gang-rape convict’s plea
‘Nothing more urgent than this’: CJI on Delhi gang-rape convict’s plea
Andhra cabinet approves decision to abolish state legislative council
Andhra cabinet approves decision to abolish state legislative council
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
Bihar girl shows symptoms of Coronavirus, admitted in hospital: Report
Bihar girl shows symptoms of Coronavirus, admitted in hospital: Report
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter dead in helicopter crash
Audio of guests slamming Tesla at dinner with Donald Trump goes viral
Audio of guests slamming Tesla at dinner with Donald Trump goes viral
The Constitution at 70 | The Big Picture
The Constitution at 70 | The Big Picture
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News