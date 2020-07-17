e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Police warn people against fake TikTok

Punjab Police warn people against fake TikTok

chandigarh Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab Police’s state cyber crime cell on Friday warned citizens against downloading any APK files that mimic the services of TikTok or any other popular app banned by the central government as these can be sources of malware spread.

Amid reports of a message circulating via instant messaging services, SMS or WhatsApp that the banned Chinese app, TikTok, is now available as TikTok Pro in India, a warning has been issued by the police.

A URL is provided with the message for users to download the app, a police spokesperson said.

Pointing out that TikTok and 58 other mobile apps have been banned by the Centre for engaging in activities prejudicial to India’s sovereignty and integrity, defence, security and public order, the spokesperson said the cyber crime cell has found that the malware called `TikTok Pro’ is a fake app with a logo closely replicating the real one.

However, the fake app is not available for download on Google PlayStore or Apple App Store, which clearly indicates that it is a fraud, he said.

Further, the URL (http://tiny.cciTiktokPro) provided as the download link does not follow the basic security protocol as the site starts with http and not https.

Also, clicking on the file immediately installs a 2.2MB APK file (Tiktok_pro.apk) on the system and specifies the source as https://githubusercontent.com/legitprime/10gb/master/Tiktok_pro.apk.

When clicked on the link, a message ‘This site cannot be reached’ is displayed.

Police said any information in this regard can be shared with the Centre via email at ssp.cyber-pb@nic.in to help the department take legal action against the criminals indulging in such fraudulent activities.

top news
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
Restriction on flights from six cities to Kolkata extended till July 31
Restriction on flights from six cities to Kolkata extended till July 31
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In