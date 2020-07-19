Punjab’s Covid count crosses 10,000 mark in 132 days

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:30 IST

With 254 new cases, Punjab’s coronavirus cases crossed the 10,000 mark on Sunday. The state also reported eight deaths, taking the fatalities due to the virus to 254, according to the media bulletin released by the state government.

Four Covid-19 patients died while 69 tested positive for the virus in Ludhiana. Two patients, a 72-year-old woman of the Janakpuri and a 55-year-old man from Islam Ganj, who were referred from Mohandai Oswal Hospital and DMC&H, respectively, to civil hospital Ludhiana were declared dead on arrival. The other fatalities include a 41-year-old man from Lohara, and a 55-year-old man from Bhamia village.

A 60-year-old man from the Sham Nagar area of Majitha tested positive for Covid-19 after his death on Sunday. Besides, 28 fresh cases were reported in Amritsar district. Meanwhile, Gurdaspur reported two fresh cases.

In yet another major spike, 80 people contracted the virus in Patiala district on Sunday. Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said of total cases, 51 are from Patiala city, 11 from Samana, nine from Rajpura, three from Nabha, one from Patran and five from villages across the district.

Fifty persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Jalandhar. The district has reported 1,654 cases so far, including 1,041 recoveries and 32 deaths. Besides, two employees of deputy commissioner office among three persons tested positive in Kapurthala district.

Twelve persons, including three police personnel, contracted infection in Ferozepur, six, including two BSF constables, in Fazilka, two in Muktsar, 19 in Sangrur and 18 in Mohali.