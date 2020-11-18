Punjab to launch special scheme for physically challenged

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 17:35 IST

The state cabinet on Wednesday cleared a new scheme, the Punjab Divyangjan Shaktikaran Yojna (PDSY), to be implemented in a phased manner with the first phase of the scheme aimed at strengthening the existing programmes to ensure their benefits reach people with disabilities

In the second phase, 13 new interventions are proposed to be undertaken for the empowerment of such persons.

This was decided at a virtual cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh.

The scheme will fill the backlog of people with disabilities (PwDs) in government jobs as the department of employment generation will give thrust on filling vacant posts of PwDs in six months.

A consultative group headed by the minister for social security and women and child development, with all cabinet ministers as members will supervise the implementation of the scheme.

In Phase-I, the scheme will focus on providing PwDs the benefits of existing schemes being run by government departments, covering services, benefits and rights in respect of healthcare, education, employment, safety and dignity in all spheres of life.

Phase-II of the PDSY shall have new initiatives and programmes to cover those aspects and needs which have hitherto not been covered under any existing centrally/state sponsored scheme or PwD-oriented schemes by different departments.

The scheme focuses on convergence and integration of existing schemes and programmes to maximise their benefit for PwDs.

In Phase-II, the 13 interventions include the treatment on suffering disability, mobility aids and assistive devices, five days of special leave in a calendar year, free education, empowerment of disabled girl students, recreational activities, home schooling for children with special needs, and state award for outstanding work done by teachers with disability.

Rules amended to give jobs to

siblings of Galwan heroes

The cabinet approved amendment to rules to provide jobs in the state services to married siblings of three bachelor battle casualties of the Galwan Valley.

The decision was taken in recognition of the supreme sacrifice made by sepoy Gurtej Singh, sepoy Gurbinder Singh and lance naik Saleem Khan.

According to existing rules, only dependent family members or next of kin of battle casualties are eligible for jobs, but in the case of these three men, since no dependent family member exists, the government decided to make an exception and give jobs to their married brothers.

The spokesperson said that Gurpreet Singh, the brother of sepoy Gurtej Singh; Gurpreet Singh, the brother of sepoy Gurbinder Singh; and Niyamat Ali, the brother of lance naik Saleem Khan, had applied for appointment in the state services despite not falling under the definition of dependent members of war heroes.

More posts for govt medical

colleges in Patiala, Amritsar

To effectively cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, the cabinet approved the creation of 16 posts of assistant professor (super specialist) in the departments of cardiology, endocrinology, neurology and nephrology of the government medical colleges of Patiala and Amritsar.

Temporary conversion of 25 vacant posts of direct quota of super-specialist professor and associate professor to assistant professor on contract in these two GMCs was also approved.

The filling of 168 posts of technician in paramedical cadres in these medical colleges was also approved. Of these, 98 posts will be created and 70 vacant posts will be revived.

Rules for availing 2% addl

borrowing amended

To obtain additional borrowing of 2% of the GSDP, the cabinet amended the Inter-State Migrant Workers (Regulation of Employment & Condition of Service) Punjab Rules, 1983.

Acceding to the demands raised by industrialists at various platforms, the cabinet decided to insert Rule 53A in the Inter-State Migrant Workers (Regulation of Employment & Condition of Service) Punjab Rules, 1983, to allow maintaining prescribed registers in electronic/digital format to reduce the compliance burden of industries.

Instructions for additional borrowing of 2% of GSDP were received from the Union finance ministry (department of expenditure) on May 17 in which certain conditions were imposed for obtaining additional 2% borrowing. One of the conditions was to have automatic renewals under the labour laws.

Prison development

board rules approved

The cabinet approved the Punjab Prisons Development Board Rules, 2020, under the Punjab Prisons Development Board Act, 2020 (Punjab Act No. 10 of 2020), for carrying out the objectives of the board to ensure its smooth day-to-day functioning.

20% hike in salary

of OSDs approved

An increase of 20%, from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 as fixed remuneration payable to OSDs (litigation) in different state departments was cleared.

Eleven temporary posts of OSD (litigation) had been created in the Punjab civil secretariat in the office of chief secretary, departments of general administration, home affairs and justice, water resources, social justice, empowerment and minorities, rural development and panchayat, food civil supplies and consumer affairs, public works, water supply and sanitation, health and family welfare and education.

Initially, a fixed salary of Rs 35,000 was given to the OSD (litigation). Thereafter, as per the decision taken in the cabinet meeting on December 5, 2016, the salary of OSD (litigation) was increased from Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 per month. After 2016, no increase has been made in this fixed salary/retainership fee.

Single-window policy for

telecom infrastructure

With a view to creating robust telecom infrastructure with adequate bandwidth to promote information technology, e-governance and e-commerce in the state, the cabinet approved new guidelines under a single-window policy to replace the existing norms. The new guidelines will supersede the telecom policy notified on December 5, 2013, and December 11, 2015.

This decision would enable speedier permissions for the installation of telecom towers/masts/poles and right of way (row) clearances for laying optical fiber cables. There would be no NOC requirement from AAI and NOC from the Punjab Pollution Control Board for installing generator sets. According to the new policy, online clearances will be given through the Punjab Business First Portal.

State agricultural education

Act deferred to June 2021

In view of the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the cabinet decided to defer implementation of the Punjab State Council for Agricultural Education Act, 2017, till June 30, 2021.

The objective of the council is to specify the minimum standards and guidelines for imparting agricultural education and training in state colleges and universities.