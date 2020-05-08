Punjab to promote PSEB Class-10 students on basis of pre-boards

chandigarh

Updated: May 08, 2020 22:53 IST

The Punjab government on Friday decided to promote all PSEB students of Class 10 to the next class on the basis of their performance in the pre-board examinations.

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh made an announcement on Twitter after a video conference with officials of the education department. “Have decided to promote students of Class 5 and 8 to next classes as well as to promote Class 10 students to next class on the basis of pre-board results. For Class 12 examinations, we will follow Government of India’s decision,” Captain tweeted.

Punjab had already decided to promote PSEB students of classes 5 and 8 and the decision on students of classes 10 and 12 were awaited. The decision came on a day when the Union human resource development ministry announced to hold the pending CBSE exams for 29 subjects for students of class 10 and 12 boards exams from July 1.

The state’s decision to promote PSEB Class 10 students on the basis of pre-board results is based on the recommendations of a task force constituted under former chief secretary KR Lakhanpal to formulate lockdown exit strategy.

PSEB had conducted Class 10 board examinations for only one subject when curfew was imposed in the state on March 23. School education minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the department endorsed the recommendation of the task force and submitted a proposal in this regard.