Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Vigilance Bureau bids farewell to 8 officers on superannuation

Punjab Vigilance Bureau bids farewell to 8 officers on superannuation

The additional director general of police-cum-chief director BK Uppal felicitated the officers on the occasion

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) organised a party at its headquarters here on Friday to bid farewell to eight officers on their retirement.

A spokesperson of the VB said that additional director general of police-cum-chief director BK Uppal felicitated the officers. Only senior officers of the VB and the superannuating officials were present on the occasion, he added.

The ADGP gave mementoes to retiring officials-- Paramjit Singh Goraya, Swaran Singh, Ravinder Kumar Bakshi, joint director prosecution Madan Lal Solanki, superintendent Gurbachan Singh, senior assistant Saroj Sharma, assistant sub-inspector of police(ASI) Narinder Kumar and ASI Santosh Kumari.

He said that the bureau would always remember the valuable services rendered by them towards the state as well as the public.

