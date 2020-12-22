e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjabi actor protesting at Delhi’s Singhu border is poster boy of Punjab BJP

Punjabi actor protesting at Delhi’s Singhu border is poster boy of Punjab BJP

Harpreet Singh, popular as Harp Farmer, says party used his photo on poster without his consent along with an assurance on MSP

chandigarh Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 16:38 IST
Parteek Singh Mahal
Parteek Singh Mahal
Hindustan Times, Faridkot
A BJP poster showing actor Harpreet Singh, who is opposed to the farm laws, reassuring farmers on the minimum support price.
A BJP poster showing actor Harpreet Singh, who is opposed to the farm laws, reassuring farmers on the minimum support price.(HT Photo)
         

The Punjab BJP’s campaign to promote the new farm laws and assurance on the minimum support price (MSP) has failed to impress many, least of all its “poster boy”.

Punjabi actor, director, producer and photographer Harpreet Singh, popularly known as Harp Farmer, who is participating in the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws at Singhu border, was shocked to find his photo making the rounds on social media on a poster of Punjab BJP’s official Facebook page.

The 36-year-old Hoshiarpur-based actor criticised the BJP for using his picture without his consent and reiterated his support to the farmers’ agitation.

In the poster, the BJP has used a photo taken six years ago, which shows Harpreet Singh in a farmer’s attire along with a figure of purchase of crops on MSP. The post says in this Kharif season, the purchase of crops on MSP is continuing. “Government agencies have bought rice worth Rs 77,957.83 crore at the price of MSP so far and 49% of the purchase is from Punjab alone. But some forces are misleading farmers and running their agenda,” the post said.

In a video message, the actor warned of sending a legal notice to the party. “They have been shameless by using my picture in their poster, while I’m protesting against the farm laws at Singhu border. They have made me a poster boy of the BJP without my permission. I oppose the farm laws and can never be a part of their promotion. They have used my Sikh identity to show people are happy but that’s not the case. They should come to Singhu to know how many farmers are really happy. MSP is not the only issue, there are collective demands. Punjab is at Delhi’s border and we will return only after the laws are repealed,” he said.

When contacted, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma said he was not aware of the matter. “I’m not active on social media and IT wing handles these days but I will inquire about this,” he said.

