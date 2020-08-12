e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Purse snatcher caught while dragging victim in Dadumajra Colony

Purse snatcher caught while dragging victim in Dadumajra Colony

Spotted and nabbed by PCR cops patrolling the area.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 12, 2020 20:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 34-year-old man was arrested for snatching a woman’s purse and dragging her into the bushes at Dadumajra Colony on Wednesday night.

The accused, identified as Monu, is a resident of Shahpur Colony, Sector 38 (West).

He was nabbed red-handed by ASI Satinder and driver constable Sandeep, who were on patrolling duty in a PCR vehicle.

The cops had noticed a man dragging a woman near the public conveniences at Dadumajra Colony (DMC).

On spotting the PCR vehicle, the accused hid in the nearby bushes, but was nabbed.

The PCR cops handed over Monu to the Maloya police station, where he was booked under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman, a sanitation worker at a private hospital in Phase 8, Mohali, told the police that she was returning home to Dhanas around 10.30pm, when the man attacked her and pinned her down to snatch her purse and started dragging her towards the jungle.

top news
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest
Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Customs seek details of diplomatic consignments from Kerala protocol officer as gold probe widens
Customs seek details of diplomatic consignments from Kerala protocol officer as gold probe widens
Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism
Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism
Braille signs, CCTVs, speed of 160 kmph in private trains’ draft proposal
Braille signs, CCTVs, speed of 160 kmph in private trains’ draft proposal
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In