PUTA executive body demands senate elections

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 22:31 IST

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) executive body on Tuesday demanded the conduct of senate polls, which had got postponed in August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The issue was raised in a meeting of the newly elected PUTA executive body on Tuesday. The teaching body also raised concerns over the issue that no syndicate meeting had been held at the university in the last two months.

During the meeting, the body resolved that the process of Senate elections, which were suddenly put on hold, be completed on top priority to preserve the democratic structure of the university. They also demanded that the meeting of the syndicate be convened immediately to ensure the resolution of pending administrative issues without any further delay.

For the implementation of the 7th pay commission, it was unanimously decided that the issue be taken up immediately and, a strategy be evolved to achieve it at the earliest. PUTA will also seek the intervention of the vice-chancellor(V-C) in the matter.

They also constituted a committee to pursue the matter regularly that includes former PUTA president Rajesh Gill as a member.

The members of the PUTA executive expressed their concern over the delay in holding of interviews for CAS promotions. It was also resolved that in the first meeting with the V-C, the PUTA executive will urge him to hold CAS interviews within the next fifteen days, failing which, they will stage a dharna in protest.