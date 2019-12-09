Nursery EWS admission: Chandigarh school reports fake income certificate

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 00:51 IST

The principal of Tender Heart School, Sector 33, has written to the deputy commissioner, accusing parents of a child of falsifying information in their income certificate to secure their child’s admission through the EWS category in 2019-2020 session.

In its letter, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, the school principal alleged that the child’s parents had more income than the criteria set for EWS category under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Under Section 2 (e) of the RTE Act, the child of a parent or guardian, whose annual income from all sources is less than ₹1.5 lakh per annum, is considered belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS).

Attaching the income certificate and bank statement of the child’s mother along with the complaint, the principal, Vikrant Suri, alleged that the parents did not disclose income from all sources.

Mentioning his income at ₹96,000 per year, the father had declared his wife as unemployed in the income certificate. However, the principal alleged that they had found out that she was running a beauty salon at her house, earning around ₹30,000 per month.

Suri said, “Till a few years ago, we were told by the UT administration to satisfy ourselves about the EWS status of the applicants, whereas now we are asked not to make any inquiries. However, we want only genuine candidates get benefit under the 25% quota for EWS students.”

The incident comes in the backdrop of the district education officer’s letter to six Chandigarh schools last week, asking them not to seek additional information like three-year proof of residence in Chandigarh, latest salary statement issued by the employer, bank account statement for the past three years, copy of Aadhaar Card, status of residence-owned/rented and copy of PAN card.

Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director, school education, said, “There can be exceptions, but we cannot complicate the procedure for all EWS candidates, who number at around 1,000 every year. Income certificate issued by the DC office is valid even for admissions in professional colleges and even for government jobs.”

UT had started issuing income certificates since the last academic session only. Earlier, due to multiple cases of fake income certificates, UT had decided against issuing them, prompting schools to refuse admission to EWS students.

Last year, after constant deliberations between the education department and the office of the deputy collector, the latter had decided to issue the income certificate for a fixed period of time, just for students from the EWS category.

Despite multiple attempts, the deputy commissioner did not immediately respond to calls and messages. Refuting the school’s allegations, the child’s parents refused to say more.