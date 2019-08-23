Rain effect: Tomato prices soar to ₹80/kg, onion ₹50/kg in Punjab, Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:43 IST

Prices of tomato and onion have doubled to ₹80 and ₹50 per kg in Haryana and Punjab this week due to supply shortage caused by heavy rains in the region and several other parts of the country, according to traders.

Prices of other key vegetables such as peas, cauliflower and beans have also surged sharply as heavy rains damaged crops in both these states and the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

Onion is selling at around ₹50 per kg in the two states and their joint capital Chandigarh.

“Just a week ago, onion was selling at ₹20-25 per kg and prices have now doubled. There is reduction in supply of onion in the northern region from states like Maharashtra from where bulk supplies come,” traders said on Thursday. Parts of Punjab and Haryana recently witnessed floods and crop fields over hundreds of acres were inundated.

Traders said tomato prices doubled from ₹40 to ₹80 per kg, peas cost ₹90 per kg to ₹120 per kg, cauliflower at around ₹100 per kg from ₹60-70 per kg earlier, beans price jumped to ₹90 per kg from ₹50 per kg.

Bottle gourd was selling at around ₹50 per kg as against ₹40 per kg earlier, carrot rates have gone up from ₹40 per kg to ₹60 per kg, okra was costing ₹60 per kg as against ₹40 per kg earlier, traders said.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 01:43 IST