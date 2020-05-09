e-paper
Rain on the cards in Chandigarh from May 10 onwards

Rain is likely to go up till 30mm, while high-velocity winds up to 40km per hour with thunder and lightning can also be expected

chandigarh Updated: May 09, 2020 18:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The weather department has forecast rain from Sunday onwards with possibility of gusty winds, thunder and lightning.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said, “A Western Disturbance will cover the region on Sunday with intensity of rain likely to be maximum between Sunday night and Monday morning. This will decrease on Tuesday and chances of light rain will continue in isolated stations in Punjab and Haryana thereafter.”

Rain is likely to go up till 30mm, while high-velocity winds up to 40km per hour with thunder and lightning can also be expected, they said.

A dip of 2 to 4 degrees in the day temperature can be expected during this duration, while the night temperature will stay on the higher side. Another Western Disturbance is also predicted over the next weekend.

