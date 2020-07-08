Rain to intensify in Chandigarh from July 9

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:24 IST

The 52.4mm rain on Tuesday night was followed by another 30.9mm rain through Wednesday.

The total of 83.3mm rain is classified as heavy by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) that has forecast heavy rain on Friday and Saturday as well.

“The monsoon system, which had been concentrated in central India and Gujarat, is moving towards Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Chandigarh is likely to get rain from this. Chances of heavy rain (over 70mm) are high on Friday and Saturday, with light to moderate rainfall on Thursday,” said Surender Paul, regional IMD director.

Although traffic jams and waterlogging were reported on Tuesday night, Wednesday was a tad better due to staggered rain.

Meanwhile, the showers brought the maximum temperature down from 35.5°C on Tuesday to 30.4°C on Wednesday. The minimum temperature also dropped from 27.7°C to 24.8°C.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 35°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 25°C.