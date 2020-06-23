e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Rainwater accumulation: Ludhiana MC chief directs staff to identify high-risk areas

Rainwater accumulation: Ludhiana MC chief directs staff to identify high-risk areas

Sabharwal asks the O&M cell staff to arrange sandbags for strengthening banks of the Buddha Nullah at the time of emergency and arrange pumps to drain out rainwater from residential areas

chandigarh Updated: Jun 23, 2020 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Waste from Buddha Nullah accumulated on the road near New Kundanpuri area after cleaning was done with poclain machines ahead of monsoons in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
Waste from Buddha Nullah accumulated on the road near New Kundanpuri area after cleaning was done with poclain machines ahead of monsoons in Ludhiana on Tuesday.(GURPREET SINGH/HT)
         

In view of the approaching monsoon season, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal has directed the MC staff to identify high-risk areas in the city and ensure sewers and road gullies are cleaned on a regular basis.

Sabharwal gave these instructions during a review meeting with the operations and maintenance (O&M) cell and health branch officials at the Zone A office of the MC here on Tuesday.

Sabharwal directed the staff of the cell to arrange sandbags for strengthening banks of the Buddha Nullah at the time of emergency and arrange pumps to drain out rainwater from residential areas.

The officials were also directed to ensure chlorination of water during the rainy season.

Health branch officials were directed to ensure regular lifting of waste from secondary points and roadsides as sewer lines get choked after the waste enters the lines.

SABHARWAL MEETS STF CHIEF

Sabharwal also met the head of the Naamdhari sect and the head of the special task force, constituted to clean the Buddha Nullah, Satguru Uday Singh, at Bhaini Sahib on Tuesday.

The sect has been involved in cleaning the nullah and the sect has assured its services during the monsoon season as well. A meeting of the STF is also expected to take place in the coming days.

top news
Anger, disquiet and some relief in H-1B circles
Anger, disquiet and some relief in H-1B circles
Mumbai reports only 824 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in last 40 days
Mumbai reports only 824 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in last 40 days
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised, tests negative for Covid: Report
Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised, tests negative for Covid: Report
Virat Kohli bats exactly like Viv Richards: Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli bats exactly like Viv Richards: Sunil Gavaskar
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In