‘Ram Siya Ke...’ producers to discuss script with Valmikis

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:46 IST

Producers of television serial, Ram Siya ke Luv Kush, will depute script writers for a meeting with members of Valmiki community and government officials on Monday. This was decided at a meeting between a state government committee formed to resolve the issue, members of the community, and producers on Wednesday. The community had taken offence to portrayal of Bhagwan Valmiki in the serial.

Additional chief secretary (home) Satish Chandra chaired the meeting on Wednesday, where it was decided that script of all the episodes would be shared with the community leaders and their suggestions would be taken into account in case the changes are mandated. Raj Kumar Verka, chairman, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, and Gejja Ram represented the community. It was also decided that producers would not insist on removal of ban till September 20.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 00:46 IST