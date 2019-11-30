e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

Ramban LPG fire: 2 more succumb, toll now 6

A cow and a calf, belonging to the family, were also killed in the blaze

chandigarh Updated: Nov 30, 2019 22:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Two critically injured minor siblings succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital on Saturday, raising the death toll in the tragic fire incident in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir town to six.

A woman and her three daughters were killed while her two other children and a relative was injured in a fire that broke out at their home in Maitra village of Ramban after leakage of gas from a LPG cylinder late Friday.

Five-year-old Anita Devi and her one-and-half-year-old brother Jagir Chand along with their relative Pritam Singh of Blowet village were rescued from the flames and referred to Army hospital Udhampur for specialised treatment Friday night, the officials said.

However, both the children succumbed to their injuries in the wee hours, while the condition of Singh, who had come to visit the family, was stated to be “serious”.

A cow and a calf, belonging to the family, were also killed in the blaze which reduced the house to ashes, the officials said.

The other deceased have been identified asDarshana Devi (mother), 40, her daughters Ashu Devi, 13, Santosh Devi, 7 and Priyanka Devi, 3. They all hailed from Tanger village in Ramban district but were living as a tenants in the house of Mohammand Yaseen, was not at home as he had gone to attend a marriage function, the officials said.

Ramban senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anita Sharma said, “There was no explosion but the gas leakage from the cylinder resulted in the blaze at the place, injuring the family members.” Devi’s husband, Bishan Dass, was not at home as he had gone to attend a marriage function, the officials said.

The house was situated adjacent to deputy commissioner’s office.

top news
India and Japan corner Pakistan over terror, demand ‘irreversible’ action
India and Japan corner Pakistan over terror, demand ‘irreversible’ action
Hafiz Saeed to face trial for terror financing charges on December 7
Hafiz Saeed to face trial for terror financing charges on December 7
‘Should break strange circle of disputes’: China on ties with India
‘Should break strange circle of disputes’: China on ties with India
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt wins floor test as BJP walks out
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt wins floor test as BJP walks out
London Bridge attacker wanted ‘first hand terror experience’ in J-K
London Bridge attacker wanted ‘first hand terror experience’ in J-K
Salman reacts to Hyderabad vet’s rape: ‘These are worst kind of shaitans’
Salman reacts to Hyderabad vet’s rape: ‘These are worst kind of shaitans’
‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’: Akram slams Pak fielders
‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’: Akram slams Pak fielders
Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA wins floor test in Maharashtra, BJP walks out
Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA wins floor test in Maharashtra, BJP walks out
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News