Ramban LPG fire: 2 more succumb, toll now 6

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 22:40 IST

Two critically injured minor siblings succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital on Saturday, raising the death toll in the tragic fire incident in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir town to six.

A woman and her three daughters were killed while her two other children and a relative was injured in a fire that broke out at their home in Maitra village of Ramban after leakage of gas from a LPG cylinder late Friday.

Five-year-old Anita Devi and her one-and-half-year-old brother Jagir Chand along with their relative Pritam Singh of Blowet village were rescued from the flames and referred to Army hospital Udhampur for specialised treatment Friday night, the officials said.

However, both the children succumbed to their injuries in the wee hours, while the condition of Singh, who had come to visit the family, was stated to be “serious”.

A cow and a calf, belonging to the family, were also killed in the blaze which reduced the house to ashes, the officials said.

The other deceased have been identified asDarshana Devi (mother), 40, her daughters Ashu Devi, 13, Santosh Devi, 7 and Priyanka Devi, 3. They all hailed from Tanger village in Ramban district but were living as a tenants in the house of Mohammand Yaseen, was not at home as he had gone to attend a marriage function, the officials said.

Ramban senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anita Sharma said, “There was no explosion but the gas leakage from the cylinder resulted in the blaze at the place, injuring the family members.” Devi’s husband, Bishan Dass, was not at home as he had gone to attend a marriage function, the officials said.

The house was situated adjacent to deputy commissioner’s office.