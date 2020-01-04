e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Rana Virender Singh assumes charge as Punjab State Cooperative Bank chairman

Rana Virender Singh assumes charge as Punjab State Cooperative Bank chairman

The newly appointed chairman said he will undertake initiatives for the welfare of farmers

chandigarh Updated: Jan 04, 2020 00:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Sitting, from left) Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Rana KP Singh, PSCB chairman Rana Virender Singh, Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and jail minister Sukhjinder Randhawa at Punjab Cooperative State Bank in Sector 34, Chandigarh, on Friday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Rana Virender Singh assumed charge as the chairman of the Punjab State Cooperative Bank on Friday.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Rana K P Singh and minister S Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa congratulated the new chairman expressed hope that he would ensure that the bank emerges as the bridge between the farming sector of the state and the government.

Randhawa also said that the bank is launching numerous new schemes and services to expand the business of the bank and expressed confidence that the new chairman would take the bank to newer heights.

In his address, Rana Virender Singh thanked chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he would fulfil the assigned responsibility with full dedication and undertake the novel initiatives aimed at the welfare of the farming community with special focus on rural sphere.

Others present included Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Rana K P Singh, cooperation and jails minister S Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and forests and wildlife, social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Sadhu Singh
Dharamsot.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion included MLAs Chaudhary Darshan Lal, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Kulbir Singh Zira and Gurpreet Singh and former president of PCC legal cell, Pandit Vinod Sharma.

