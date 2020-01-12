Rape cases in Himachal up by 38% in 2018: NCRB report

Crime against women in Himachal Pradesh increased by 31% while rape cases were up by 38% as compared to 2017, according to the 2018 edition of ‘Crime in India’ statistics released last week by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The data is a grim indictment that how Himachal, otherwise dubbed a peaceful state, was becoming unsafe for women.

As many as 344 incidents of rape were reported during 2018 involving 349 victims, an average about one rape incident per day.

In 2017, 249 rape cases involving 251 victims were registered in the state while 252 cases involving 258 victims were reported in 2016.

Overall, 56 % of rape victims were minors and 43.8% above the age of 18. In 2017 of the total 251 victims, 145 (57.7%) were minor.

The steep rise is despite the state government launching various schemes to ensure the safety of women, including the Gudiya Helpline and Shakti app.

According to the NCRB, among the minor victims, two were below the age of six, 25 between age group six and twelve, 85 between above 12 years and below 16 years and 84 of age group 16 years to 18 years.

Similarly, 101 victims were of age above 18 years and below 30 years, 45 in the age group of 30 to 45 years and six above 45 years. One victim was above the age of 60.

The NCRB data revealed that in 98.5% of the cases, offenders were known to the victims.

In 161 cases of total 344 cases, the offenders were either family friends or neighbour or employer or other known persons, while in 135 cases, the accused were friends or online friends or live-in partner or separated husband.

In 43 cases, perpetrators were family members, stated the report.

The state ranked 21 among the states and union territories in terms of the number of rape cases.

Apart from it, eight cases of attempt to rape, 513 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty and 78 cases of insulting the modesty of women were registered in the state.

As many as 243 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women to compel her for marriage; 74 cases of abetment to suicide of women and 4 cases of dowry death were also recorded.

In total, 1,663 cases of crime against women under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and special local laws were recorded in the state with a rate of 45.6%. In 2017, a total of 1,246 cases were recorded while the rate was 35.7%.

The NCRB is a central agency that functions under the Union ministry of home affairs and is responsible for collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the IPC and special and local laws in the country.

