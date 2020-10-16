e-paper
Recruitment of drivers in MC: Kher asks Badnore to give chance to Chandigarh youth

Recruitment of drivers in MC: Kher asks Badnore to give chance to Chandigarh youth

MC is going to recruit drivers to operate garbage collection vehicles and some 400 drivers are going to be recruited.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

City MP Kirron Kher has sought the intervention of UT administrator regarding recruitment of youth as drivers in Chandigarh municipal corporation.

In her letter addressed to UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, she said that the MC is going to recruit drivers to operate garbage collection vehicles and some 400 drivers are going to be recruited.

She has appealed to the administrator that this time city’s unemployed youth residing in villages and urban areas be given a chance.

She added that every time there is recruitment most people who get jobs are either from Haryana or Punjab. As a result, the youth of Chandigarh feels that they are getting ‘step-motherly’ treatment.

