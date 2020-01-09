Redress grievances in 30 days: PGIMER to department heads

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:48 IST

The administration of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has asked its departments to redress public grievances in a time-bound manner, preferably within a month as compared to the existing two-month period.

The directions were issued after the health and family welfare ministry wrote to the institute for timely disposal of public grievances filed online, which is being monitored at the top-level in the ministry.

As per the status report in December, 20 public grievance cases are pending with the

institute.

Of these, six are pending for more than 30 days and another six for more than 60 days.

12 cases pending for more than 30 days

The ministry said, “As many as 12 cases have been pending for more than 30 days which has been viewed seriously by the secretary, health and family welfare, during the recent review meeting.”

Reacting to the letter, the institute administration wrote to the department and section heads, stating that ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions, department of administrative reforms and public grievance (DAPARG) and Prime Minister’s office are undertaking a thorough review of public grievance received through the central public grievance redress and monitoring system (CPGRAMS) under the public grievance portal.

“It has been advised that immediately after grievances are received, the department/sections concerned should redress them and send a suitable reply to the complainant and ministry of health,” the order stated.

Institute officials said that all department heads, branch in-charges and section in-charges have been asked to adhere to the instructions while dealing with the public grievance and furnish the suitable reply to the complaint on priority.

According to officials, directions have been issued to file a reply in a time-bound manner if a complaint is registered under the grievance portal, failing which there might be adverse reactions from the central government.