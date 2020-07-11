e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Refused ₹2,000, Burail man sets girlfriend on fire

Refused ₹2,000, Burail man sets girlfriend on fire

Had been harassing her for money and even assaulting her, says victim, who has been living with him.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 11, 2020 01:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Woman tells police Naresh poured some hand santiser on her and set her on fire.
Woman tells police Naresh poured some hand santiser on her and set her on fire. (Representative photo)
         

The police on Friday booked a resident of Burail for allegedly setting his girlfriend on fire after she refused to give him Rs 2,000.

The accused has been identified as Naresh. The woman, a native of Shillong, suffered 20% burns and was admitted to a hospital.

The victim, 22, came to Chandigarh in December last year. She became friends with Naresh and the duo started living together. She told the police that the accused has been harassing her for money and even assaulting her.

In her complaint, the woman said that on July 7, she refused to give Rs 2,000 to Naresh and in a fit of rage he poured some hand santiser on her and set her on fire. She raised the alarm on which the accused fled the spot. The neighbours gathered at the spot and took the woman to the hospital. After being discharged from the hospital, the woman filed a complaint with the police.

A case was registered at Sector 34 police station. Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.

top news
Construction bids for new Parliament to close on July 14, work to begin after winter session
Construction bids for new Parliament to close on July 14, work to begin after winter session
SC declines parents’ plea for moratorium on school fees
SC declines parents’ plea for moratorium on school fees
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
Encounter killings violate rule of law, says plea in SC
Encounter killings violate rule of law, says plea in SC
Govt scales up testing in containment zones
Govt scales up testing in containment zones
Amazon bans TikTok on employees’ phones, cites ‘security risks’
Amazon bans TikTok on employees’ phones, cites ‘security risks’
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
Covid update: Pune extends lockdown; 31 lakh+ US cases; plasma donation rule
Covid update: Pune extends lockdown; 31 lakh+ US cases; plasma donation rule
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In