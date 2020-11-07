Resume passenger trains: Army personnels’ kin requests govt

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 00:16 IST

With Diwali round the corner, the families of army personnel posted in distant places across the country have requested the Union government to start plying passenger trains in the state.

Atma Raksha Sangh convener colonel HS Kahlon (retd) said that a number of army personnel visit their families during Diwali but if passenger trains do not operate, they will face difficulty in reaching home. “Army personnel get leave only for a limited period of time and if it too is wasted in travelling via buses, their family will also suffer,” he said.

A Ludhiana resident, whose son is posted in Maharashtra, says this would be his son’s first visit in nine months. “He will be staying with us for 15 days.However, this time he will only be able to travel till Ambala. From there he will take a bus to our village. His trip will be cut short due to a longer travel.”

Another army personnel’s kin, also requesting anonymity, said, “Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh is also an army veteran. He should ensure that the issue is resolved at the earliest.”