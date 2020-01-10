Reversing SUV crushes two-year-old girl in Manimajra

chandigarh

A 28-year-old businessman was arrested after his SUV ran over a two-year-old girl while reversing the vehicle at a parking lot in Manimajra on Thursday morning.

The deceased, Gori, was the daughter of daily wagers, who live in a slum near New Darshani Bagh.

The car driver, Pankaj, a resident of Sector 4, Panchkula, supplies noodles to shopkeepers in the region.

“The girl was playing near the SUV and ran behind it, entering a blind spot for the car driver. As Pankaj started to reverse his vehicle, it crushed the girl,” said a police official, privy to the matter.

As passers-by noticed the injured child, they raised the alarm and rushed her to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where on-duty doctors declared her brought dead.

Pankaj was booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).