Review proposal to reduce number of arms on a licence: Capt to Centre

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 01:32 IST

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday urged the Centre not to reduce the number of firearms permitted against a licence from three to one in Punjab in view of the sensitive location and troubled history of the state.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amarinder has sought a review of a proposal of the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) to amend the Arms Act, 1959.

He made it clear that if some states are keen on reducing the number of weapons than is currently allowed on a license, they may be permitted to do so.

The CM also pointed out that he had personally raised the issue with Modi during his recent visit to Punjab for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor.

“The Punjab government agrees on most of the proposed amendments but has strong reservations on restricting the number of firearms a licencee can possess. Being a border state and having gone through a long period of terrorist violence, a large number of people possess more than one firearm and many farmers who stay in their agricultural land away from villages also keep weapons for crop protection. Only a small fraction of crimes are committed with licensed weapons,” he said.