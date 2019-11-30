e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

Review proposal to reduce number of arms on a licence: Capt to Centre

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amarinder has sought a review of a proposal of the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) to amend the Arms Act, 1959.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 30, 2019 01:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday urged the Centre not to reduce the number of firearms permitted against a licence from three to one in Punjab in view of the sensitive location and troubled history of the state.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amarinder has sought a review of a proposal of the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) to amend the Arms Act, 1959.

He made it clear that if some states are keen on reducing the number of weapons than is currently allowed on a license, they may be permitted to do so.

The CM also pointed out that he had personally raised the issue with Modi during his recent visit to Punjab for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor.

“The Punjab government agrees on most of the proposed amendments but has strong reservations on restricting the number of firearms a licencee can possess. Being a border state and having gone through a long period of terrorist violence, a large number of people possess more than one firearm and many farmers who stay in their agricultural land away from villages also keep weapons for crop protection. Only a small fraction of crimes are committed with licensed weapons,” he said.

tags
top news
India’s GDP growth falls to 4.5%, lowest in 6 years
India’s GDP growth falls to 4.5%, lowest in 6 years
Man shot by UK police at London Bridge, Scotland Yard says ‘terror incident’
Man shot by UK police at London Bridge, Scotland Yard says ‘terror incident’
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
‘Without harming environment’: Aaditya Thackeray on metro shed stay at Aarey
‘Without harming environment’: Aaditya Thackeray on metro shed stay at Aarey
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News