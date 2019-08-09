Rich dose of Haryanvi culture for Gurukul team

chandigarh

Aiming to revive the dying popularity of Haryanavi folk culture among the youth, Haryana Kala Parishad, in association with Multi-art Cultural Centre, Ambala Mandal, Kurukshetra, had organised a 10-day workshop on Haryanvi folk songs at The Gurukul.

The resource persons of the workshop were folk artistes from rural Haryana with in-depth knowledge of the culture. They trained the students in performing arts and prepared them for a state-level contest to be held at Kurukshetra on August 30 wherein the team will represent the city.

The workshop culminated with a colourful performance in the school. Nagendra, regional director, Multi-art Cultural Centre, Ambala Mandal, was the chief guest for the concluding day.

The main districts conducting similar workshops are Kurukshetra, Karnal, Ambala, Kaithal and Yamunanagar.

The team has been practising and vying for a position in the finale. Principal Harsimran Kaur said the school was in sync with its motto, ‘modernity with tradition’ and has been trying to keep its students rooted.

She said the workshop was an unparalleled opportunity to create awareness about the rich culture of the state among students.

