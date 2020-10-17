Rising shooting incidents in Chandigarh: Senior police officers hold meet with night club owners

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 00:13 IST

Keeping the festive season in view and increased movement of gangsters running an extortion racket in the city, senior police officers of Chandigarh Police on Friday held a meeting with the management of night clubs and discotheques in the UT.

“Do not give money to gangsters or even policemen and if anyone asks for it, immediately inform the senior police officers,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP).

The meeting that is seen as a confidence-building measure in wake of the extortion racket operating in the city, Chahal said, “If anyone receives any threat/extortion call then immediately inform concerned SDPO, SHO, SP/City or reach out to me directly.”

“Anyone caught paying extortion money will face action too,” warned Chahal, who was accompanied by Vineet Kumar, SP (city).

“Rules and regulations pertaining to timings and other orders issued by the Chandigarh administration have to be followed in letter and spirit. Anyone caught operating beyond permissible timings will be booked under relevant sections of law,” he added.

While asking night club and discotheque owners to make adequate safety arrangements, he urged them to “get mandatorily antecedents and character verification of all the appointed bouncers at pubs, bars and discos.”

Other instructions included that no person is allowed to carry any type of weapon inside pubs, bars and discos and checking should be conducted at the entry point. They were asked to coordinate/liaison with their concerned DSP as well as SHOs, in case of any difficulty or problem.